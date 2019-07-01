Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 16, 2019

"Good in the 'Hood" - Dre's sister Rhonda takes Jack and Diane to her part of town in a black neighborhood and claims the twins are scared of their own community. Dre and Rhonda take them to a local diner to show them why it's so special. Meanwhile, Bow becomes the "office mom" at work, and Junior tries to help her break the label, on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JULY 16 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/23/19)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Guest starring is Raven-Symoné as Rhonda, Laila Ali as herself, Jeff Meacham as Josh, Nelson Franklin as Connor Stevens and Andy Daly as Dr. Windsor.

"Good in the 'Hood" was written by Courtney Lilly and directed by Rob Sweeney.





