Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, April 3, 2020
Jason Dalton, a former Uber driver, terrorized the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan, for eight horrific hours in 2016 killing six people and seriously injuring two others. Just last year, Dalton received life in prison without parole.
"20/20" reports on Dalton's crime spree and puzzling explanation to police, and features interviews with surviving victims, relatives of victims, law enforcement and others who crossed paths with him on that tragic day.
ABC News' chief national correspondent Matt Gutman sat down for emotional interviews with Dalton's two surviving victims: Abbie Kopf, who miraculously survived after she was shot in the head at age 14 and her heart stopped, and Tiana Carruthers, a young mother shot in her condominium complex while shielding children from the gunfire. Both Kopf and Carruthers open up about their encounters with Dalton, injuries and LIFE AFTER the attack. "20/20" airs Friday, April 3 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 2/22/19)
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
