Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
A new episode of "What Would You Do?" features LGBTQ rights activist and reality star Jazz Jennings on transgender bathroom laws and a scenario inspired by the story of a New Jersey teen forced to cut his dreadlocks by a referee in order to compete in his wrestling match. "What Would You Do?" airs Friday, Aug. 23 (9:00- 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
"What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.
Friday, Aug. 23, scenarios include the following:
A transgender woman is heading into the women's restroom when a mother, there with her daughter, protests and insists the woman uses the men's restroom. Will others step in and say something? Jazz watches with Quiñones behind the scenes and reflects on her own experience and struggles regarding bathroom choice.
A white wrestling coach walks into a barbershop with a black teen from his team. The coach instructs the barber to cut off most of the young man's braids to avoid issues during competitions. The teen tries to protest but the coach insists. Will those in THE SHOP defend the teenager's right to wear his hair as he prefers?
A mother and her son set up for his birthday party. As time passes the mother realizes that none of his classmates is going to show up. Will bystanders in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, join the party and help the boy celebrate?
A shopper in a Kentucky supermarket checkout line keeps running back to grab one more item, consistently holding up other shoppers. How will the delayed customers respond?
Ethan Nelson is the executive producer of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I SHIP IT on THE CW - Monday, September 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 8/20-8/27
"What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.
Friday, Aug. 23, scenarios include the following:
A transgender woman is heading into the women's restroom when a mother, there with her daughter, protests and insists the woman uses the men's restroom. Will others step in and say something? Jazz watches with Quiñones behind the scenes and reflects on her own experience and struggles regarding bathroom choice.
A white wrestling coach walks into a barbershop with a black teen from his team. The coach instructs the barber to cut off most of the young man's braids to avoid issues during competitions. The teen tries to protest but the coach insists. Will those in THE SHOP defend the teenager's right to wear his hair as he prefers?
A mother and her son set up for his birthday party. As time passes the mother realizes that none of his classmates is going to show up. Will bystanders in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, join the party and help the boy celebrate?
A shopper in a Kentucky supermarket checkout line keeps running back to grab one more item, consistently holding up other shoppers. How will the delayed customers respond?
Ethan Nelson is the executive producer of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.