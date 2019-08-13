Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Friday, August 16, 2019





A new episode of "What Would You Do?" features a scenario inspired by the opioid epidemic impacting the United States and by stories of insensitive selfies, including the selfie a woman took with emergency workers rescuing a man from the Brooklyn Bridge. "What Would You Do?" airs Friday, Aug. 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC."What Would You Do?" with Anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.Friday, Aug. 16 scenarios include:A woman is complaining about back pain while at a café with her husband and son. When she pours out far more prescription pills than a regular dose, her family tries to confront her about whether she's abusing the drug. As the situation grows increasingly tense and the woman becomes defensive, how will those who overhear the conversation respond?A handyman, played by a professional stunt actor, is standing on a ladder in a Las Cruces, New Mexico, mall when he suddenly falls and injures himself. A shopper who is obsessed with selfies takes photos and livestreams the accident instead of helping the man. Will other shoppers step in and help?A retired Army veteran is asked to leave a restaurant because his official service dog is with him. How will diners react?A cashier shames an elderly man for trying to pay for his groceries in coins. Will fellow shoppers in Picayune, Mississippi, stand up for the man?A man and woman are out on a first date. When the woman passes on a second meeting, her date insists they split the check. Will diners who overhear step in and take a side?Ethan Nelson is the executive producer of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.