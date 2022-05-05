Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, May 11, 2022
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE WONDER YEARS: “Where No Dean Has Been Before” (121)
Dean tries to impress Keisa's cool new boyfriend, Broderick, by inviting him and his friends over for a party Kim is throwing while Bill and Lillian are away for the night. Things get out of hand just as Bill and Lillian arrive home, and Dean is forced to admit he isn't being true to himself.
Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
