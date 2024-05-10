ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN to Play BroadStage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will be presented by BroadStage at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California as a stop on the show’s special engagement run throughout the country. Performances will be April 9-13 & April 17-20, 2025.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain will begin its special engagements this fall at The Guthrie Theater with performances from October 12 – November 17, 2024, followed by The Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. from December 6 - 29, 2024. Additional stops to be announced.

Dubbed “The villain of Broadway” by Playbill, Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience. In New York, the engagement was produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer was Bryan Hunt.

For more information for BroadStage, please visit https://broadstage.org/

For more information for the Shakespeare Theatre Company, please visit https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/

For more information for The Guthrie Theater, please visit www.guthrietheater.org/subscribe

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

