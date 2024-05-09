Fandango to Offer Moviegoers the Convenience of Pre-Ordering Concessions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketing service, has announced that its ticketing platform has launched a new feature that enables moviegoers to quickly and seamlessly pre-order concessions along with their advance ticket purchase. The new functionality is rolling out first with AMC Theatres®, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, with more exhibitors to follow.

Fandango’s new pre-order concessions feature gives moviegoers the opportunity to browse a wide array of delectable food and beverage options available on the AMC menu and place their orders in advance, either at the time of their ticket purchase or closer to the movie showtime. Moviegoers can also make multiple purchases tied to their ticket purchase and even invite their guests to make purchases, too. Upon arrival at the theater, moviegoers can skip the lines and head straight to the designated pickup area to collect their pre-ordered items. Guests at AMC DINE-IN locations can have their selections brought directly to their seats. With either method, moviegoers can rest assured that they’ll never miss a moment of the coming attractions and main features. As an added benefit for AMC Stubs members, they can now earn and redeem benefits for concessions on Fandango.

"We are excited to collaborate with AMC Theatres to bring these exciting new concessions offering to our users," said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. "At Fandango, our goal is to super-serve consumers with all their moviegoing needs, and launching the ability to pre-order concessions on our platform is another important step to bring even more convenience and joy to moviegoers.”

“This is a great advancement for Fandango users and AMC patrons. Moviegoers routinely take advantage of the opportunity to preorder their favorite AMC food and drink selections through the AMC mobile app and website. We are thrilled that our guests now have this option through the Fandango platform,” said Ellen Copaken, SVP, Marketing, AMC Theatres. “We’re also very excited about the ability of AMC Stubs members to earn and use loyalty benefits for concessions on Fandango, as they already do for tickets. This is another wonderful membership perk for our many AMC Stubs members who utilize the Fandango ticketing platform.”

According to Fandango’s recently released 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of more than 6000 moviegoers, 96% of the general ticket buyers surveyed confirmed they purchased concessions at the theater in the past year. As concessions are an integral part of the theatrical experience, pre-ordering concessions is on the rise with 1 in 4 general ticket buyers claiming that they have tried it in the past, and 97% expressing satisfaction with their experience.

Fandango remains dedicated to moviegoer satisfaction, by building innovative technology solutions and robust functionality to meet the current and anticipating the future needs of consumers and industry partners. In the coming months, the company plans to expand its concessions offerings to more exhibitors, large and small, enabling millions of moviegoers the opportunity to pre-order their tickets and favorite concessions all in one place.

For more information, visit Fandango.com or download the Fandango app from the App Store or Google Play.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. In addition, in 2023 AMC launched AMC Theatres Distribution with the highly successful releases of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR and RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. AMC Theatres Distribution expects to release more concert films with the world’s leading musical artists in the years ahead. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Comments