SiriusXM to Launch New Podcast with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson, 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name'

SiriusXM has announced the launch of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes),” a new original podcast hosted by the Emmy Award-winning actors and friends.

Premiering June 12, the podcast will see Ted and Woody reconnect 30 years after the end of their acclaimed sitcom “Cheers,” joined by a plethora of exciting guests. A trailer is available by clicking HERE.

Each week on “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” Ted and (when he can find him) Woody will sit down with a special guest to dig beyond the career highlights and into the stuff of life that makes us who we are. While listeners can expect some fond reminiscences of their time on Cheers, the show will mostly serve as a freewheeling exchange of laughter and wisdom as the charismatic duo reconnect both with each other and with the talented friends they’ve made throughout their incredible careers. Listeners will join Ted and Woody as they have insightful conversations with Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O’Brien, Nick Offerman, Martin Short, Mary Steenburgen and more, and raise a glass to these stars’ extraordinary journeys.

“Though I’ve always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I’ve found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we’ll do just that,” said Ted Danson. “And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae. Each week, we’ll reflect on our own friendship and careers, and get to the core of the special guests who join us. I can’t wait for you to listen.”

“The best part about doing this podcast is that it’s given me an excuse to hang out with Ted,” said Woody Harrelson. “Sure we’ll talk with interesting guests, and sure we’ll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time. And I’m glad listeners will be able to join us for that.”

After bidding farewell to the iconic Boston bar in “Cheers,” Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson embarked on incredible careers, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Danson earned critical acclaim for roles in “Becker,” “Damages,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and the philosophical comedy “The Good Place.” With an impact that goes beyond acting, he also co-founded Oceana, a non-profit organization championing marine conservation, showcasing his commitment to environmental advocacy. Meanwhile, Harrelson seamlessly transitioned to diverse roles in acclaimed films such as “Natural Born Killers,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and the renowned “Hunger Games” franchise, earning several Oscar nominations for his standout performances.

“Throughout their storied careers, Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson have shown the world that their skill sets extend well beyond any one medium,” said Adam Sachs, Senior Vice President of Podcast Content at SiriusXM. “With the launch of ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name,’ fans will get to experience a whole new side of these incredible talents through candid, insightful, and always funny conversations with some of today’s most interesting and accomplished people. We couldn’t be any more excited to welcome them to the SiriusXM family, and look forward to sharing what they have in store.”

Produced by SiriusXM’s Team Coco, new episodes of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” will be available every Wednesday beginning June 12 on the SiriusXM app and all major podcast listening platforms.

“Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” is created and hosted by Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson. The show’s executive producers are Nick Liao, Adam Sachs, Willie Navarre, Jeff Ross, and Colin Anderson. Talent booking is by Paula Davis and Gina Battista. Original music is by Woody Harrelson, Antony Genn, Mary Steenburgen, and John Osborne.

Consumer Cellular is the official launch sponsor of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes).”

