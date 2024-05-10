Keri Rene Fuller, Jeffrey Kringer & More to Star in SOUTH PACIFIC at New London Barn Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New London Barn Playhouse in collaboration with Symphony NH has revealed the cast for the upcoming concert performance of South Pacific. Get ready to be enchanted by these Broadway talents as they bring the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein masterpiece to our intimate stage in New London. Performances are on Saturday, June 1st at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 2nd at 3:00 pm.

This production includes a starry cast of returning "Barnie" alumni as well as actors making their Barn Playhouse debut. Returning to the Barn Playhouse is Keri Rene Fuller as Nellie after her acting intern year in 2013. An accomplished Broadway regular since her time at the Barn Playhouse, Fuller's Broadway credits include Six, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, and Cats. Jeffrey Kringer (Lt. Cable) returns after last appearing in 2019 playing Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can. Credits include the national tour of Cruel Intentions and leading regional productions of West Side Story, Carousel, and Camelot. John Plumpis (Billis) returns to our stage after appearing in The Odd Couple in 2019. Plumpis' other credits include the national tour of The Lion King and Laughter on the 23rd Floor. Scott Sweatt, no stranger to the Barn Playhouse, will narrate the staged concert evening. Sweatt is a Barn Playhouse favorite, having been seen in many productions including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Footloose, She Loves Me, and The Odd Couple.

Making his Barn Playhouse debut, Broadway's Ben Davis will star as Emile de Becque. Davis has been in Broadway productions of La Boheme, New York, New York, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, A Little Night Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Les Miserables. Also appearing at the Barn Playhouse for the first time will be Lulu Picart (Bloody Mary), fresh off her recent appearance in 1776 on Broadway and the national tour, as well as Disenchanted! Off-Broadway. The production will also introduce Noi Nuria Maeshige as Liat.

Kevin David Thomas returns to the Barn Playhouse as stage and vocalist director. He last appeared in 2023 as the Music Director of Guys and Dolls. Roger Kalia, Music Director of Symphony NH, will conduct. Kalia was recently recognized nationally as one of five first-year music directors for his innovative programming during the pandemic by Symphony Magazine.

More than two dozen of New England's finest orchestral musicians will perform the classic Golden Age score. Symphony NH was founded a century ago in 1923 with the mission to enrich the quality of life in New Hampshire through high-quality performances of orchestral and choral music, and by taking a leadership role in music education opportunities for citizens of all ages.

On Wednesday, May 28th at 5:30pm there will be a free Discussion and Enrichment Event discussing the history of South Pacific and its themes. Facilitated by Steve Swayne, Dartmouth College Professor of Music, the panel will include Symphony NH Executive Director Deanna Hoying along with New London Barn Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin and Managing Director Elliott Cunningham. This event will take place in The Fleming Center at the New London Barn Playhouse. Please rsvp for this free event at www.nlbarn.org.

