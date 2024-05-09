Seth MacFarlane Series TED Renewed for Second Season at Peacock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Peacock’s record-breaking most-watched original series Ted has been renewed for a second season.

Following its January 11 launch, season one of Ted broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title to date and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen).

The series was also a hit with viewers around the world. In the UK, TED was the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in over 20 years; in Australia, it was FOX8’s #1 international series premiere on the channel in the past two years and the biggest U.S. comedy launch on streaming service BINGE; and in Canada, it was the #1 series on Showcase this year, while holding the #1 ranked show for streaming on STACKTV (VOD) during its season one run.

Season one of the Ted prequel series features creator and star Seth MacFarlane alongside Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham.

ABOUT TED SEASON ONE

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Season 1 of the Peacock series is available to stream HERE.

