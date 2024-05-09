Paul Wright and George MacKay Reunite For New Film MISSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Filming has begun on Scotland based production MISSION, reuniting BAFTA winning collaborators Paul Wright (For Those In Peril) and George MacKay (Femme).

Mission is a punk exploration of the psyche which follows alienated Dylan (MacKay) as he throws off the shackles of his solitary life in an attempt to experience the highs and lows of existence at its most extreme, embarking on a thrilling journey of self-discovery that proves both inspiring and terrifying.

Backed by BBC Film, Screen Scotland and Ffilm Cymru Wales with funding from the National Lottery, Mission is a co-production between Early Day Films and 65 Wilding Films that was developed with Screen Scotland and BBC Film.

Mission is produced by Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Early Day Films), Alex Thiele (65 Wilding Films), Marie-Elena Dyche (Meraki Films) and Lowri Roberts (Rapt), with Maisie Williams (Rapt) serving as an associate producer. Executive producers are Kristin Irving (BBC Film), Kieran Hannigan (Screen Scotland) and Kiah Simpson (Ffilm Cymru Wales).

Blue Finch Films will be handling worldwide sales on the project.

“I have always been drawn to characters on the fringes of society: rebels, outsiders and misfits. With Mission I believe I have an idea that allows me to explore these urgent themes in an extremely powerful and cinematic way, whilst creating a piece of work that is subversive yet moving. Disturbing yet beautiful. The film taps into a feeling and energy present within many of us and pushes this to extremes in an emotive, sensory way. Reuniting with George is a gift for the project, knowing his talent and commitment to the role, as well as how well we work together” - Paul Wright

“Reuniting Paul and George for this project is truly exciting to us. We have an incredible team supporting them in telling this visceral, rebellious story,” - Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Early Day Films), Alex Thiele (65 Wilding Films)

Early Day Films

A Bristol-based independent production company formed by BAFTA & BIFA winning producers Kate Byers & Linn Waite, committed to telling original stories and bringing outstanding cinematic voices to the screen. Kate and Linn produced Mark Jenkin’s breakout success BAIT (2019) nominated for BAFTA Outstanding British Film and awarded BAFTA Outstanding Debut for Producers and Director.

65 Wilding Films

A London-based production company founded by producer Alex Thiele. Our mission is to produce distinct, cross-cultural, boundary-pushing films aimed at a global audience. The company is particularly focused on telling stories from a queer and female-led perspective and championing signature works from unique creative voices. We are a dynamic, international-facing company which also acts as a Co-Producer for international productions. Most recent feature credits include Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor’s BALTIMORE (2023), currently on theatrical release in the UK and Ireland.

Ffilm Cymru Wales

Ffilm Cymru Wales is the development agency for Welsh film. We are dedicated to advancing and sustaining a strong film industry for Wales; one that we can all be proud to call our own. We do this by providing funding and training to emerging and established Welsh filmmakers, offering exciting cinematic experiences to audiences across Wales, and developing new skills and career paths for people through a range of training programmes.

Recent credits include Dream Horse, Censor, Gwledd / The Feast and Donna. Forthcoming productions include Chuck Chuck Baby, Unicorns, Timestalker and animated feature Kensuke’s Kingdom.

Screen Scotland

Screen Scotland drives development of all aspects of Scotland’s film and tv industry, through funding and strategic support.

Screen Scotland is part of Creative Scotland and delivers these services and support with funding from Scottish Government and The National Lottery. Find out more at screen.scot and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

BBC Film

Firmly established at the forefront of UK film, BBC Film has an ambitious slate featuring many of the most exciting filmmakers working today.

BBC Film has four films in Official Selection at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival:

BIRD, from award-winning writer-director Andrea Arnold (Cow, Fish Tank, Red Road) will screen In Competition, alongside three films in Un Certain Regard: ON BECOMING A GUINEA FOWL, the second feature from Rungano Nyoni (I am Not a Witch); SANTOSH, the narrative feature debut from writer-director Sandhya Suri (I For India, The Field); and SEPTEMBER SAYS, the feature directorial debut from Ariane Labed based on the novel ‘Sisters’ by Daisy Johnson.

Photo Credits:

George MacKay Headshot - Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Wright Headshot – Photo by Nick Cooke

