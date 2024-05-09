Video: STARZ Shares Sneak Peak of MARY & GEORGE Season Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ have shared a sneak peek clip from the season finale of the bold historical drama “Mary & George,” starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine. The seventh and final episode will premiere Friday, May 17 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 10:00 PM ET/PT in Canada.

Episode 107: "War" follows George and Charles as they embark on a monumental and historical trip to Spain, whilst Mary attempts one last throw of the dice to ensure absolute power.

“Mary & George” is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), who molded her beautiful and charismatic son, George (Nicholas Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own. “Mary & George” is a dangerously daring historical psychodrama about an outrageous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the court of England and the bed of King James I.

