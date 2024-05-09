Video: Watch Trailer for Fourth and Final Season of POWER BOOK II: GHOST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has released the key art and a suspenseful, high intensity trailer for the highly anticipated final season of the drama series Power Book II: Ghost.

Part one of “Power Book II: Ghost” debuts on Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada. Part two premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.



With targets on his back from all angles, Tariq must decide whether to embrace the St. Patrick name for better or for worse. Everyone is on THE HUNT for revenge and each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game or fight their way out. As power dynamics and family tensions reach their peak, the high-adrenaline twists and turns of this season will have viewers guessing who, if anyone, makes it out alive.



Series star, Michael Rainey Jr. adds, “While this chapter of “Power Book II: Ghost” is ending, you absolutely cannot miss this final season. I’ve loved working with this cast and crew and we can’t wait for you to see this epic grand finale to a series that’s been so close to our hearts over the past four years. The Power Universe is blessed with the most amazing fans and I personally can’t wait for their reactions as all of the action unfolds!”



Season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.” Additionally recurring actors include, LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael”



“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” which inspired the full universe, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

ABOUT “POWER BOOK II: GHOST” SEASON FOUR

New alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, RECKLESS lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

