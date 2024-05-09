Video: Astronaut Scott Kelly Reveals Trailer for Disney's BIG CITY GREENS THE MOVIE: SPACECATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ASA Astronaut Scott Kelly has shared the trailer for the Disney Original Movie “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation,” via his Instagram account. Kelly guest stars as himself in the animated comedy from the creators of Disney Channel’s hit series “Big City Greens.”

The action-packed trailer previews the adventures of the Green family as they embark on a “road trip” in outer space. “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation” premieres Thursday, June 6 (8:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and Friday, June 7 on Disney+.

The cast of the movie features Chris Houghton (Cricket Green), Marieve Herington (Tilly Green), Bob Joles (Bill Green), Artemis Pebdani (Gramma Alice), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Nancy Green), Zeno Robinson (Remy) and Anna Akana (Gloria).

Guest voices include Tony-Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Colleen Voyd), Cheri Oteri (Gwendolyn Zapp), Astronaut Scott Kelly (himself), Joe Lo Truglio (BigTech Scientist), Jack McBrayer (Farmbot) and Raven-Symoné (Maria Media).

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Disney Television Animation, “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation” is created and executive produced by Chris and Shane Houghton and produced by Michael Coughlin. Anna O’Brian is the director and Joachim Horsley is the series composer. The movie carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

A “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation” original soundtrack will be released June 7 on Walt Disney Records.

About Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly is a former military fighter pilot and test pilot, an engineer, a retired astronaut and a retired U.S. Navy captain. A veteran of four space flights, Kelly commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions and was a member of the year-long mission to ISS. In October 2015, he set the record for the total accumulated number of days spent in space, the single longest space mission by an American astronaut.

