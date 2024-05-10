Matthew López to Write Script for RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Sequel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This love story isn't over.

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is in development, with Tony-Winner Matthew López returning to write the script, this time alongside Red, White & Royal Blue author, Casey McQuiston.

It was also confirmed that actors Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will be reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will return to produce the film, joined by the banner’s Michael McGrath, as well as Matthew López. Casey McQuiston will executive produce.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps.

Matthew López made his directorial debut with the first Red, White & Royal Blue film which became the #1 Movie Worldwide on Prime Video last August.

The film has been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting a “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have also taken to Instagram, supporting the promotional in-world character accounts created from the point of views of Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.

López won the Tony Award for Best Play for The Inheritance. More recently, his work could be seen on Broadway with the musical adaptation of the classic film Some Like it Hot, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Off-Broadway credits include The Whipping Man (Manhattan Theatre Club), and The Legend of Georgia McBride (MCC Theater).

Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with López HERE.

Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas

Comments