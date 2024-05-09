Chloe East, Jacqueline Novak & Jennifer Grant Join A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Chloe East, Jacqueline Novak & Jennifer Grant are all set to join Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in Sony's upcoming imaginative A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

They also join the previously announced Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Their roles in the film have not been confirmed and specific plot details are also being kept under wraps. The film is said to center on an emotional connection between two strangers, likely to be Robbie and Farrell. The film is directed by Kogonada, with a script by Seth Reiss, who wrote 2022's The Menu.

Chloe East was recently seen as Monica Sherwood, the girlfriend of Sammy Fabelman in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical film The Fabelmans. She will next appear in the horror film Heretic alongside Hugh Grant.

Jacqueline Novak rose to acclaim with her one-woman show Get On Your Knees, which played Off-Broadway in 2019, for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk award. Her later was released as a Netflix comedy special earlier this year, directed by Natasha Lyonne.

Jennifer Grant recently appeared in the Damien Chazelle film Babylon and has also appeared on several television shows such as Beverly Hills, Ellen, and CSI.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment

