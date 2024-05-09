HBO Original Documentary ELIZABETH TAYLOR: THE LOST TAPES to Debut in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The HBO Original documentary Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, will debut Saturday, August 3rd on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The film will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Elizabeth Taylor: THE LOST TAPES offers an unprecedented exploration into the life of Elizabeth Taylor, Hollywood’s quintessential star. With extraordinary access to Taylor’s personal archives and 40 hours of newly unearthed, intimate audio interviews with journalist Richard Meryman, audiences are invited to rediscover, not just a mega star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but a complex woman who navigated lifelong fame, personal identity, and public scrutiny on a global stage from early childhood.

These candid conversations peel back the layers of one of cinema’s most enduring icons, revealing a woman at odds with her public image, yearning for respect and agency. The film follows the life of an actress who defied the era’s expectations by portraying strong-willed women on-screen, offering a nuanced portrait of the intersection of vulnerability and strength.

The film is directed by Nanette Burstein (“Hillary” and “The Kid Stays in the Picture”) with producers, J.J. Abrams, Sean Stuart, Glen Zipper, Bill Gerber, and Rachel Rusch Rich. It is executive producer by Burstein, Barbara Berkowitz, Tim Mendelson, and Quinn Tivey. For HBO the executive producers are Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

Photo credit: Frank Worth/HBO

