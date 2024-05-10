SOUTH PACIFIC & More Announced For Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's 55th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (RMT) will bring three timeless and timely classics to the stage for its 55th Season: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific (June 14- June 23, 2024), All Shook Up, inspired by the music of Elvis Presley (July 12 - July 21, 2024), and An American in Paris (August 9 - August 18, 2024).

All performances are held at the Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information and tickets, call 781-891-5600 or go online at www.reaglemusictheatre.org.

According to RMT Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, "Each musical delves into themes of transformative love as it crosses cultural or societal barriers, exploring the pursuit of personal and collective dreams, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable adversity. This season's unifying force of music and art weaves these threads together to spark conversations among audiences, evoke empathy, and inspire a sense of community. Despite many different backgrounds and the tumult of personal and collective history, our capacity for love and understanding has the power to bridge our differences if we are courageous enough to embrace our shared humanity together."

