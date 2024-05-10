SOUTH PACIFIC & More Announced For Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's 55th Season

Tickets for the 55th Season are now on sale.
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (RMT) will bring three timeless and timely classics to the stage for its 55th Season: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific (June 14- June 23, 2024), All Shook Up, inspired by the music of Elvis Presley (July 12 - July 21, 2024), and An American in Paris (August 9 - August 18, 2024).
All performances are held at the Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information and tickets, call 781-891-5600 or go online at www.reaglemusictheatre.org.
According to RMT Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, "Each musical delves into themes of transformative love as it crosses cultural or societal barriers, exploring the pursuit of personal and collective dreams, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable adversity. This season's unifying force of music and art weaves these threads together to spark conversations among audiences, evoke empathy, and inspire a sense of community. Despite many different backgrounds and the tumult of personal and collective history, our capacity for love and understanding has the power to bridge our differences if we are courageous enough to embrace our shared humanity together."
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan
June 14 - June 23, 2024
Direction by Rachel Bertone
Musical Direction by David Coleman
Based on “Tales of the South Pacific,” James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of short stories set on a tropical island during World War II, RMT opens its season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific in celebration of the 75th anniversary of its Broadway opening. An enchanting and venerable musical, South Pacific centers on two love stories entangled within global conflict—between U.S. Navy nurse Nellie Forbush (Jennifer Ellis*) and French plantation owner Emile de Becque (Christopher Chew*) and American naval lieutenant Joe Cable (Blake Du Bois) and a young
Tonkinese woman, Liat (Calico Velasco). Beyond the passion of romantic love, the formidable Bloody Mary (Lisa Yuen*) implores audiences to witness the beauty and lament for a paradise caught in the crossfire of geopolitics beyond its control, evoking contemporary reflection on racial prejudice and the devastation of war on individuals and society.
Directed by RMT Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, the South Pacific creative team includes David Coleman (Music Director), Janie Howland (Set Designer), Frank Meissner Jr. (Lighting Designer), Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons of Emerald City Theatrical Costumes (Costume Designers), Sebastian Nixon (Sound Designer), Angie Jepson (Intimacy Director) and Jude Torres (Cultural Consultant).
With a score including some of its legendary composer’s most luscious music ("Some Enchanted Evening," "Bali Ha'i," and "Younger Than Springtime") and fresh, hummable tunes ("There is Nothin' Like a Dame," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and "Wonderful Guy"), this classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical will resonate with audiences of all ages.
Time: 160 Minutes + 15-minute intermission
Ages: Recommended 12+ (No children under 5 will be admitted).
Venue: Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452
Performances: Friday, June 14 at 7:30 PM (press performance); Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 PM; Sunday, June 16 at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, June 19 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, June 20 at 7:30 PM; Friday, June 21 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, June 22 at 2:00 PM; and Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 PM.
Production sponsorship for “South Pacific” is provided by Yelp. Additional support comes from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Community Foundation for MetroWest.
Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Pressley
Book by Joe DiPietro
July 12 - July 21, 2024
Direction by Arthur Gomez
Choreography by Larry Sousa
Musical Direction by Mindy Cimini
Loosely based on William Shakespeare's “Twelfth Night,” All Shook Up takes audiences to post-WWII America in the 1950s to experience the awakening of an unnamed American town and its repressed residents when leather-clad guitar-strumming roustabout Chad (Christopher Lewis) rolls over the city line. Other featured characters include Natalie (Gwynne Wood*) and Sylvia (Carolyn Saxon*).
Directed by Arthur Gomez and choreographed by Larry Sousa, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical romp will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel." A fun, high-spirited show filled with Shakespearean-inspired mix-ups and confusion, All Shook Up immerses audiences with over 25 of Elvis Presley's more memorable and beloved hits. Under the musical direction of Mindy Cimini, the countless electrifying musical numbers will make it hard for RMT audience members not to groove along in their seats!
The All Shook Up creative team includes Janie Howland (Set Designer), Frank Meissner Jr. (Lighting Designer), Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons of Emerald City Theatrical Costumes (Costume Designers), and Sebastian Nixon (Sound Designer).
Time: 150 Minutes + 15-minute intermission
Ages: Recommended 10+ (No children under 5 will be admitted.)
Venue: Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452
Performances: Friday, July 12 at 7:30 PM (press performance); Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 PM; Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, July 17 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, July 18 at 7:30 PM; Friday, July 19 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 PM; and Sunday, July 21 at 2:00 PM.
Production support for “All Shook Up” is provided by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Community Foundation for MetroWest.
Music and Lyrics by George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin
Book by Craig Lucas
August 9 - August 18, 2024
Direction and Choreography by Rachel Bertone
Musical Direction by Dan Rodriguez
Inspired by the classic Gene Kelly film and love note to the indomitable City of Lights, “An American in Paris” tells the romantic story of young American soldier Jerry Mulligan (Jack Mullen*) and beautiful French girl Lise (Samantha Barnes) and their journey as young artists exploring the joys and hardships of creating art and falling in love. Set to the immortal score of George and Ira Gershwin, the show features breathtaking musical dance sequences and hit songs, including "I Got Rhythm," "S' Wonderful," and "They Can't Take That Away from Me."
The An American in Paris creative team includes Cameron McEachern (Set Designer), Frank Meissner Jr. (Lighting Designer), Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons of Emerald City Theatrical Costumes (Costume Designers), and Sebastian Nixon (Sound Designer).
Time: 160 Minutes + 15-minute intermission
Ages: Recommended 10+ (No children under 5 will be admitted.)
Venue: Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452
Performances: Friday, August 9 at 7:30 PM (press performance); Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 PM; Sunday, August 11 at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, August 14 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, August 15 at 7:30 PM; Friday, August 16 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, August 17 at 2:00 PM; and Sunday, August 18 at 2:00 PM.
Tickets: $39 - $69; Children 5-12: $25 (All Sections); Seniors: $5 off any seating section
Young Adults 13-22: $5 off any seating section/
Groups: Email groups@reaglemusictheatre.org* for more information *Groups of 15+ receive a 30% discount.
By Phone: 781-891-5600 or online at reaglemusictheatre.org/tickets.
In Person: The Box Office window is underneath the Reagle Music Theatre marquee at Waltham High School. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
*Denotes a member of the Actors Equity Association
ABOUT REAGLE MUSIC THEATRE
Reagle Music Theatre’s mission is to present accessible, inclusive musical theatre experiences that combine regional and professional talent and inspire creativity, learning, and a lifelong love of theatre.
