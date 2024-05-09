Dafne Keen And Samantha Lorraine To Star In Survival Horror Thriller NIGHT COMES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Impossible Dream Entertainment and Canada-based production and financing outfit Big Picture Cinema Group are teaming to produce the new feature horror thriller "Night Comes", which will be directed by Jay Hernandez and pair Dafne Keen ("Logan", "His Dark Materials," "Star Wars: The Acolyte") and Samantha Lorraine ("Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado", "You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," "The Walking Dead") in leading roles.

Jay Hernandez, known for his powerhouse performances in "Hostel," "Suicide Squad," and "Magnum PI," is making his feature directorial debut with "Night Comes" and wrote the screenplay with Jason Bourque and Nancy Isaak.

The film is being produced by Impossible Dream Entertainment partners Shaun Redick ("Get Out," "Day Shift," "BlacKkKlansman") and Yvette Yates Redick ("Day Shift," upcoming "Lost & Found in Cleveland") alongside Big Picture Cinema Group partners Jayce Barriero and Jacky Lai. Executive producers are Jay Hernandez, Dafne Keen, Jared Zhang, Graem Luis and Jason Bourque.

Principal photography will begin late summer in Vancouver. Big Picture Cinema Group is fully financing the movie.

"Night Comes" unfolds against the backdrop of a cataclysmic event that threatens to engulf humanity. Two sisters manage to escape the horror only find themselves thrust into a perilous struggle for survival, tasked with a mission that holds the fate of mankind in the balance. Drawing inspiration from genre-defining classics like "Birdbox' and "The Descent," "Night Comes" promises to deliver a spine-chilling, edge-of-your-seat experience that will leave audiences breathless.

Speaking about the project, Jay Hernandez said, "With 'Night Comes' we have a chance to do two unique things simultaneously. We have a visually stunning exploration of genre, with edge of your seat action coupled with what I see to be a character study in a world where rules, gender roles and order no longer exist. And it's a journey into how these two young women define sisterhood."

Big Picture Cinema Group President and Co-Founder Jayce Barriero said, "We're excited to bring something so sophisticated, elevated and commercial to the marketplace and proud of the diversity we're showcasing in front of, and behind the camera. From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world 'Night Comes' brings people into,and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre. Jay has such an amazing vision for this movie and Dafne and Samantha are the perfect duo to bring this to life in memorable, eventized fashion."

Yvette Yates Redick stated "I am thrilled to collaborate with our two dynamic leads, Dafne & Samantha and our visionary director Jay. This endeavor signifies a pivotal moment for representation both on-screen and behind the camera. Night Comes will leave audiences on the edge of their seats."

"'Night Comes' is a scary, adrenaline-fueled ride with action and emotion", said producer Shaun Redick.

The project boasts an A-list production team that includes visionary cinematographer Milan Chadima ("Hostel," "Thanksgiving"), Production Designer Roger Fires ("Deadpool 2") and Amazing Ape ("Deadpool 2", "Peacemaker).

Dafne Keen is a British and Spanish actress who played the role of the mutant Laura Kinney / X-23 in "Logan" and Lyra in the HBO series "His Dark Materials." Keen made her acting debut with the television series "The Refugees," where she played Ana "Ani" Cruz Oliver. She then starred alongside Hugh Jackman in the blockbuster hit "Logan" as Laura, the mutant child of Wolverine. Keen led three seasons of HBO series "His Dark Materials", and now stars in the upcoming Star Wars / Disney series "The Acolyte," and will soon be seen in horror movie "Whistle".

Samantha Lorraine began her career playing herself in the series "Kid Stew" - a show designed to encourage art, music, reading and laughter for kids. Lorraine went on to play the role of Young Hope in "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" (AMC, 2020-21) and most recently the role of Lydia, in Netflix's critically acclaimed dramedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" opposite Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel.

Jay Hernandez most recently directed, produced and starred as Thomas Magnum in the CBS reboot of the iconic TV series "Magnum PI." Hernandez made his feature film acting debut opposite Kirsten Dunst in "Crazy Beautiful" and has since starred in numerous films including "Friday Night Lights," "Hostel," "Bad Moms," and DC's "Suicide Squad." Having worked with masters like Oliver Stone, David Ayer and Eli Roth amongst many others, Hernandez's longtime vision of directing has become a reality.

Jay Hernandez is represented by CAA and Alchemy Entertainment. Dafne Keen is represented by Independent Talent Group, Liebman Entertainment, Public Eye Communications and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Samantha Lorraine is represented by Buchwald, Venture, Stellar Talent and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

