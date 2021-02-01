Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, February 21, 2021

Officer Nolan's decision to return to school in order to become a training officer is proving to be much harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen considers going into undercover work after getting a taste of the job when Harper's former colleague needs help on ABC's "The Rookie."

Guest starring is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Arjay Smith as James Murray and Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan.

"Revelations" was written by Corey Miller and Fredrick Kotto, and directed by Chi-Yoon Chung.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.