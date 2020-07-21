Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS on CBS - Friday, July 24, 2020
"Lights, Action, Creativity!" - THE NEIGHBORHOOD star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer hosts the return of THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, Friday, July 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tracee Ellis Ross, Luke Bryan and Kylie Jenner appear in fun viral moments, while Motown legend Smokey Robinson and pro skater Tony Hawk make surprise appearances, in this first of four new specials showcasing the next generation of home videos in the age of social distancing.
Cedric the Entertainer will guide viewers through video moments from our communal quarantine, providing an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. As previously announced, for each video selected as part of the show, CBS will give a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participants' choice.
THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for JUMA Entertainment are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.
