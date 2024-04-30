The Conejo Youth Theatre Will Perform SLEEPING BEAUTY in May

The play runs from May 10, 2024 to May 19, 2024; Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays/Sundays at 1pm, and Saturdays at 4pm.
The Conejo Youth Theatre will bring Sleeping Beauty by Charles Way to the Conejo Players stage. Here’s a bolder, funnier version of this favorite fairy tale. Meet one of the more independent, headstrong, in-your-face princesses, Briar Rose (a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty). And Gryff, who’s half-dragon and a total smart aleck. There’s Branwen, the really nice witch who tries to outspell the evil Modron. And, of course, Prince Owain, who comes with the standardly princely features, minus bravery, talent and competence. In between the story you know is a deliciously funny and amazing adventure, replete with troublesome fairy folk and a riddle-challenging Spider King.
Starring Jocelyn Jensen, Dempsey Fox, Macy Van Gelder, Olivia Aflague, Joel Hortiales, Robert Waggoner, Evan Trafican, Cassidy Rizzoto, Kona Casey, Belle Krause, Grabriella Wang, Alyssa Wolfkiel, Lyra Eriksen, Alia Ashworth, Kristo Romano, Alicia Hortiales, and Carmen Hortiales. Directed by Beth Eslick. Produced by Kristin Krause.
Presented through special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences. The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805-495-3715.
