FIM Will Host Festival of Dance, Bon Voyage Concert and A Fairy Tale Life in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FIM will host three events in May produced by FIM Flint School of Performing Arts youth ensembles: Flint Youth Ballet’s Festival of Dance, Flint Youth Theatre’s A Fairy Tale Life: The Story of Young Hans Christian Andersen, and Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Bon Voyage Concert.

Festival of Dance showcases Flint Youth Ballet performing an exciting range of dances, from classical ballet to new works by renowned choreographers of today. The production also features Children’s Performance Workshop, Youth Dance Ensemble and Adult Ballet Ensemble.

Join Flint Youth Ballet for Festival of Dance May 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. at U of M Flint Theatre.

Tara Gragg, FIM Dance Department Chair, describes the importance of Festival of Dance to FSPA students. “Festival of Dance is the culmination of the year's work and an opportunity for the dancers to show their impressive range and versatility,” she says.

The dance department at FSPA has been presenting a spring dance concert since 1987, with the first performance titled Festival of Dance in 1994.

A Fairy Tale Life: The Story of Young Hans Christian Andersen is a family friendly comedy by Ernie Nolan performed by Flint Youth Theatre. This enchanting narrative intertwines the biographical elements of Hans Christian Andersen’s childhood with his renowned stories, including “The Nightingale,” “Thumbelina” and “The Swineherd.” The play employs live actors, puppets and captivating lights to vividly bring Hans Christian Andersen’s fantastical tale to life on stage.

A Fairy Tale Life: The Story of Young Hans Christian Andersen performances are May 10 at 7 p.m. and May 11 at 2 p.m. in MacArthur Recital Hall.

FSPA Theatre Department Chair and Artistic Director of Flint Youth Theatre Samuel Richardson says, “Within the enchanted journey of this play, our student actors have discovered that the true magic lies not only in the tale we tell, but in the camaraderie, creativity and boundless imagination they have shared with each other along the way.”

For its Bon Voyage Concert, the Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform the music program planned for its tour in Germany and France. Families and kids of all ages will enjoy the mix of classical, contemporary and movie music at 3 p.m. May 19 at FIM Capitol Theatre. FYSO is hosted by sister orchestra Ahrensberg Youth Symphony in Germany and sister orchestra Limonest Youth Symphony in France.

Davin Pierson Torre, FIM Vice President of Performing Arts Instruction and FSPA Director, says, “For more than 30 years, the Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra has enjoyed relationships with Ahrensburg and Limonest. It’s especially meaningful to FYSO to perform for their friends, family and the community before they leave. And to share their tour music at the beautiful Capitol Theater – what could be better than that?”

With more than 3,500 students, FSPA is the largest community school of the arts in Michigan, and one of the largest in the country. It offers youth and adult classes, lessons, ensembles and camps year-round focused on music, dance and theatre. As a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization, FIM believes in the transformative power of the arts, for all of Flint.

Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling ﻿(810) 237-7333.

Play Broadway Games