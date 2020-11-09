Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 23, 2020

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.

"Not the Same" - Dr. Morgan Reznik and Dr. Shaun Murphy's pregnant patient with twins is having pain and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make. Meanwhile, Shaun asks Lea to move back in despite her reservations on an all-new "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, NOV. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

Guest starring is Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Joredan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson and Adam Beach as Billy Carr.

"Not the Same" was written by David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman, and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. The series is produced by ABC Signature. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.