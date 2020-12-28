Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, January 11, 2021

As Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD.

After discussing his case with the team, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) suggests a radical treatment to help him. Meanwhile, still reeling from the recent loss of his mentee's patient, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) declares he doesn't want to teach the new residents anymore. And elsewhere, an eccentric patient keeps the team entertained on the winter premiere of "The Good Doctor." (TV-14, DS)

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.