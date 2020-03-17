Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 1, 2020





"Island Time" - Erica, Barry, Geoff and the JTP go on a spring break trip and things are not what they expect. Meanwhile, Adam questions if college is for him when his test scores are not as good as he was hoping for on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Kelli Berglund as Ren, Rob Huebel as John Calabasas, Tim Meadows as Mr. Glascott, Anthony Michael Hall as Mr. Perott, Michael Hitchcock as Lon MacDowell, Arden Myrin as Donatella Mortifoglio, Anna Garcia as Honeymoon Wife, Eddie Aguirre as Mr. Ferguson, Willie Macc as Club DJ and Kurt Doss as Drunk Dude."Island Time" was written by Annie Mebane and directed by Robert Cohen.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.