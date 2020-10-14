Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic" - Mary is devasted that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene and Becky enlist Jackie and the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Mark goes toe-to-toe with another kid at school who doesn't believe in wearing a mask on "The Conners." Michael Fishman, who stars as D.J. Conner, makes his directorial debut with this Halloween-themed episode airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise."Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic" was written by Bruce Helford and directed by Michael Fishman."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.

