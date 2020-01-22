Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 20, 2020

Feb. 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #4005 - "Tearing Down the Donut Wall"Jane's in-depth look at millennial weddings comes to a screeching halt when she uncovers a secret about Jacqueline. Overwhelmed by her current assignment and against uniforms of all kinds, Sutton decides to focus her energy on helping Carly take on her school uniform policy, without running it by Oliver. Meanwhile, Kat thinks she can handle uncomplicated dating, only to find it's more complicated than she thought.

In Season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet's soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone-including Jacqueline-to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BCRA-1 status.

Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and copes with past regrets.





"The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin.