Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 15, 2019

"1509" - Will Luke P.'s emotional hold on Hannah continue? She is still looking for the clarity she was seeking with the men during the hometown dates. Will she finally send the controversial Luke P. home or be drawn into his web once more? Find out on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JULY 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Hannah starts her journey with Peter aboard a luxury yacht. Their passion is evident but will he be able to conquer his fear born out of past heartbreak, finally tell her he loves her and capture her heart? A decadent day at the spa only amplifies the physical attraction between Hannah and Tyler C. She is hesitant to go to the fantasy suite with him, wanting to build their emotional relationship instead. Will it be a night of desire or one of meaningful communication? Jed is determined to focus on his connection with Hannah rather than his antipathy toward his bitter rival, Luke P. Their bond is undeniable during a lunch with a large Greek family until she discusses her relationships with the other men. After that revelation, how will Jed respond to Hannah's invitation to the fantasy suite? Will it deepen their feelings or push them apart? Finally, Hannah takes Luke P. to enchanting Santorini and falls even harder for him, but then he shares how he feels about the fantasy suite and his beliefs about the sanctity of the marriage bed. How will Hannah react?

The four remaining men are the following:Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TNLuke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GAPeter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CATyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.