Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 24, 2020

"2409" - When we last left Peter after the rose ceremony, Madison seizes her last opportunity to talk to him before the fantasy suites and presents him with a dilemma that will impact all his relationships. Where does that leave their relationship and Peter's connections with the other remaining women? For the first time ever, the final three women - Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria F. - all will be living together in one hotel suite. Peter faces a real predicament as he tries to navigate Madison's challenge. Hannah Ann and the handsome pilot explore the Gold Coast's beautiful beaches by day and get serious at night. Peter and Victoria F., who surprisingly survived a disastrous hometown date, share a romantic helicopter ride to breathtaking Morans Falls, but can Victoria F. stop getting in her own way of happiness? After an agonizing week of waiting, Madison finally gets her chance to fully open up to Peter, but how will she react when she finds out about his other two dates? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

For the first time ever, the final three women are living together. WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Plenty! Hannah Ann and Peter jet ski around the Gold Coast's famous beaches. She reassures him by promising to always be there for him no matter what happens. He is confident of her feelings for him and finds himself falling in return, but will they take their relationship to next level?

After a shocking hometown date that ended without Peter meeting her family, Victoria F. is on the brink of another meltdown. Will Peter be able to pull her back from another disaster and could this be the turning point in their relationship they need to draw closer together and make it to the fantasy suite?

Peter is hoping to get past the roadblock Madison has thrown up with her personal demand. The couple is challenged to climb the outside of one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. Frightened, Madison feels safe and secure in Peter's arms and realizes he may be the one. But will her principles outweigh the love she feels? Will Peter lose her?

The three remaining women are the following:Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TNMadison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, ALVictoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.