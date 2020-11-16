Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, December 6, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Collision on Aisle Seven!" - Clean up on all aisles! Shoppers are sweeping away the competition in an all-new episode of "Supermarket Sweep" with host Leslie Jones, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Host Leslie Jones is joined by the following contestants (and their hometowns):

Andy Thompson (Plano, Texas) and Austin Fitzgerald (Fairbanks, Ark.)

Sommer Garcia (Chino Hills, Calif.) and Sky Garcia (Chino Hills, Calif.)

Cindy Affleck (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) and Megan Strong (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Nate Brooks (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) and Blake Lemke (Orange, Calif.)

Sandra Bailey (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and Eric Lewis (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Melina Vlahos Christidis (Long Beach, Calif.) and Dave Welch (Long Beach, Calif.)

In addition, the episode's Employee of the Week is Susan Zahler.

Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the "Super Sweep," a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

Taking "Supermarket Sweep" to primetime has made everything bigger and better while holding true to what made the original show so sensational. A whimsical grocery store was built from the ground up; big-ticket items were stocked on shelves for contestants to place in carts, and the final cash grand prize amount was amplified.

Hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award®-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers also include Alycia Rossiter, Wes Kauble, Jennifer Mullin and Hunter Seidman.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.