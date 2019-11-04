Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
"Every Thursday Should Be Like This" - When Will gets busy cooking Thanksgiving dinner at Douglas' home, he asks Angie to hang out with Tracy Freeze (guest star Jama Williamson). Angie reluctantly does so, only to realize that Tracy is actually wonderful, except for a secret she's keeping from Will. Meanwhile, Miggy shows up to Thanksgiving dinner with the kids' teacher, Ms. Pronstroller (Sarah Yarkin), as his date, and he enlists Douglas' assistance in helping them form an in-person connection, given all of their previous communication has been via texts, DMs and memes, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze, Sarah Yarkin as Homily Pronstroller and Patrick Birkett as Tony.
"Everything Thursday Should Be Like This" was written by Mnelik Belilgne and directed by Satya Bhabha.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
