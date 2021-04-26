Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, May 14, 2021

A pair of entrepreneurs from Industry, California, pitch their innovative system which helps create a custom pillow based on your unique sleep profile. Two entrepreneurs from Ipswitch, Massachusetts, believe they've hit a hole-in-one with their natural and fun alternative to a traditional sport. Entrepreneurs from Plymouth, Michigan, take outdoor dining to another level when they float their grilling product idea by the Sharks, while a husband and wife duo from Boise, Idaho, stretch the boundaries of what it means to wear functional shoes with ease. (TV-PG, L)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneur Katey Jo Evans updates us on how her Bridgeville, Delaware-based, frozen treats company, Frozen Farmer, has successfully broken into a competitive market during a difficult economic time by pivoting to direct-to-consumer sales while also helping support essential workers with some help from investor Lori Greiner.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.