Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
"I'll Be There For You" - Overwhelmed by the love she has for Barry, Lainey wants Coach Mellor to have the same feelings for someone special, which proves challenging. Elsewhere, Principal Glascott is unsure of how to handle difficult librarian Dr. Ness, and CB and Wilma disagree on what should be done with him, on an all-new episode of ABC's "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Ana Gasteyer as Ms. Cinoman, Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Israel Johnson as Ed Morris, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Christian Alexander Garcia as Dennis, Brandon Scott Jones as Dr. Ness, Valerie Azlynn as Julie, Jaden Betts as Benji, Unicorn Rose as Veronica, Laurine Price as Samantha and Tatiana Varria as Proctor.
"I'll Be There For You" was written by Vanessa McCarthy and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Tim Doyle are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
