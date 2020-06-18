Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, June 19, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, JUNE 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.



This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former National Security Advisor, and author of Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For, Susan Rice; and Pulitzer-Prize winning Washington Post columnist and author of The Conservative Sensibility, George Will. This week will also feature a virtual panel with career U.S. Counterterrorism Intelligence Officer, MSNBC contributor and author of The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies are Undermining America and Dismantling the West, Malcolm Nance; and New York Magazine writer-at-large, Andrew Sullivan.



The series is also available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners' platforms.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

