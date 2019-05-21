Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NIGHTLINE on ABC - Today, May 22, 2019
After the star-studded live sitcom special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons,'" "Nightline" will take a special look at the cultural and historical significance of the two iconic series. Participants in the live sitcom special along with modern-day comedians, television stars and journalists reminisce about each show's groundbreaking impact and legacy."Nightline" Presents "All About 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" airs WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. The prime-time special features interviews with "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" creator Norman Lear; host and executive producer Jimmy Kimmel and stars Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Jackée Harry, Ellie Kemper and Kerry Washington; comedians and actors Raven-Symoné, David Alan Grier, Lil' Rel and John Amos; original "The Jeffersons" cast member Marla Gibbs; and journalists Deborah Roberts, Chris Connelly, Marc Lamont Hill and Joe Levy. The special is produced by ABC News. Steven Baker is executive producer.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NIGHTLINE on ABC - Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, May 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, June 7, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, June 7, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, June 6, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IZOMBIE on THE CW - Thursday, June 6, 2019