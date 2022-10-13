Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Tuesdays on NBC (10-11 p.m. ET)

Oct. 13, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.

After a tumultuous year in which the leadership of NEW AMSTERDAM underwent dramatic change, the idealistic and beloved Max Goodwin is back at the helm.

As Max takes back the reins at New York City's busiest public hospital, he must first address his own personal life, which was thrown into uncertainty at the conclusion of season four. Max and the team will forge ahead with optimism and a renewed commitment to their own lives - reaching for more joy and forging deeper connections with the people they love.

Dr. Bloom will continue to navigate her own personal journey, including a complicated relationship with her estranged sister, Vanessa. Dr. Frome will tackle the mess he has made of his marriage to Martin. And, after a year full of significant family developments, Dr. Reynolds will continue to sort out the relationship with his long-lost father, Horace.

Finally, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, who joined the staff last year, will continue to build on her firm foundation as a critical member of the NEW AMSTERDAM team and a vital friend and confidante.

"New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Sandra Mae Frank.

David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

"New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

Watch a new preview here:

