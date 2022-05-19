Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, May 24, 2022
NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
NAME THAT TUNE closes out the season with a special two-hour season finale! NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. It's movie night, as teacher Lori FROM Austin, TX, goes head-to-head with DAVE FROM New York, who works in advertising.
Round One is "Mixtape," and all the tunes are FROM the movies. The theme continues into the Bid-A-Note round, which concludes in a blockbuster ending. The Hollywood theme keeps coming as Chris, a legal assistant FROM Brooklyn, NY, takes on Kalisha FROM Minneapolis, MN, who works in digital marketing. Will either of them win the $100k grand prize? The second hour features Sara, an executive assistant FROM Bronx, NY, who takes on Tye, a military veteran FROM Atlanta, GA. Sara shows her "New York mean," but will she beat the military vet for the big money in the Golden Medley? Next, Raymond, an accountant FROM Chicago, faces New Orleans entrepreneur and mom Lyndsey.
Round One starts with a NAME THAT TUNE favorite, "Spin Me Round." The prizes stack up, and there's even an underwater scooter on offer! See who will sink and who will swim, as competitors slug it out to come out on top and win the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "Movie Night/Superfan and the Mompreneur" season finale episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Two and is bigger than ever! This season will feature celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities. NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.
NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O'Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series' showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
Round One is "Mixtape," and all the tunes are FROM the movies. The theme continues into the Bid-A-Note round, which concludes in a blockbuster ending. The Hollywood theme keeps coming as Chris, a legal assistant FROM Brooklyn, NY, takes on Kalisha FROM Minneapolis, MN, who works in digital marketing. Will either of them win the $100k grand prize? The second hour features Sara, an executive assistant FROM Bronx, NY, who takes on Tye, a military veteran FROM Atlanta, GA. Sara shows her "New York mean," but will she beat the military vet for the big money in the Golden Medley? Next, Raymond, an accountant FROM Chicago, faces New Orleans entrepreneur and mom Lyndsey.
Round One starts with a NAME THAT TUNE favorite, "Spin Me Round." The prizes stack up, and there's even an underwater scooter on offer! See who will sink and who will swim, as competitors slug it out to come out on top and win the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "Movie Night/Superfan and the Mompreneur" season finale episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Two and is bigger than ever! This season will feature celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities. NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.
NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O'Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series' showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here: