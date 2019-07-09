Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, July 27, 2019

"I'm Going All the Way Tonight" - A Pilates instructor sets out to prove she is "hard core" enough to stand up to a SPARTAN RACE World Champion, and a parkour expert tries to outrun a professional triathlete, on MILLION DOLLAR MILE, Saturday, July 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is hosted by former COLLEGE FOOTBALL champion and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, with Matt "Money" Smith and Maria Taylor serving as play-by-play commentators.

Following are the runners featured in the episode:

SAMANTHA WEINS-WICE

HOMETOWN: Lake Orion, Mich.

Age 33

EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ

HOMETOWN: Orlando, Fla.

Age 22

KRISTIN ANDERSON

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles

Age 42

RENALF MARMOLEJOS

HOMETOWN: Bronx, N.Y.

Age 24

EMMA CHAPMAN

"The Mighty Kiwi"

Age 30

HOMETOWN: Christchurch, New Zealand

CURRENT CITY: Richmond, Ky.

Emma is the reigning Tough Mudder X World Champion and a former member of the New Zealand Women's soccer national team. She has just qualified on a team for the 2019 CrossFit Games. Mixing uncanny power with speed and endurance, she is a dominant figure in the CrossFit community.

ERIK MUKHAMETSHIN

"The Beast from the East"

Age 28

HOMETOWN: Saint-Petersburg, Russia

CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, Calif.

Considered one of Russia's leading stuntmen, Erik is one of the world's most renowned free runners. He is celebrated as the Guinness World Record holder for both the furthest and highest wall flips and has podiumed at every event he has competed in since 2017.

REBECCA HAMMOND

"The Harvard Hammer"

Age 26

HOMETOWN: Winters, Calif.

CURRENT CITY: Somerville, Mass.

With brains and brawn, Rebecca is currently a fourth-year Harvard medical student and NCAA 1500 meter Track All American. This OCR prodigy recently took second place at both the Spartan American Championship and Spartan World Championships.

MAX FENNELL

"The Machine"

Age 31

HOMETOWN: King of Prussia, Pa.

CURRENT CITY: Menlo Park, Calif.





Max is the first African American professional triathlete, earning his pro card in 2014. The former college soccer star has competed in 54 triathlons and dominates his competition in cycling, swimming and running.