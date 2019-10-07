Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, October 27, 2019
"Stick It To 'Em!" - This week's incredible kids include a pair of tight-lipped siblings, a remarkable pianist from Okinawa, Japan, and a trio of girls who give Tiffany tips about what to look for in a boyfriend. Additionally, budding comedian Evan from episode three returns to share some breaking news with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.
Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc., and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.