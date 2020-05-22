Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"That Man Knows How to Ride a Weiner" - On this week's brand-new trip to the iconic "Holey Moley" course, a professional author faces off with an aspiring professional golfer on the never-before-seen hole, Gopher It, where contestants need to ride the mechanical gopher mascot, Sir Goph, which sits 20 feet high, before even attempting a putt. On the other side of the course, a competitor dubbed "frat boy" impresses the crowd by running across the 38-foot-long bridge through the water cannons on Water Hazard. Later, a fight breaks out between a contestant and the port-a-potty doors on Hole Number Two. Another competitor who moonlights as a DJ gives it his all on Buns & Weiners, despite his opponent cheering for his failure from the sidelines. The finalists battle it out on new season two-hole Frankenputt, sending one to the grand finale for a chance at the $250,000 prize, when "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, JUNE 4 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Chris - Denver, COAaron - Portland, ORKarin - Atlanta, GAMorris - Davenport, IowaSomin - Scottsdale, AZLaura - Tupper Lake, NYRyan - St. Louis, MODesiree - San Diego, CA"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.