Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, July 11, 2019

"Leave the Golf to the Robots" - It's mini-golf like you've never seen it before. Every week, the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of every episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket. In this brand-new episode, the drama has never been higher as two contestants face off in a sudden-death tiebreaker on the Surf or Turf hole. While on the other side of the course, we learn one of our competitors has only read one book in his whole life! Plus, a surprise award-winning actor joins Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore in the "Holey Moley" booth for play-calling during a round at the Arc De Trigolf. "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Michael Glauser - St. George, UTKen Dickason - Corvallis, ORKrystal Beyer - Picayune, MSNick Brucker - Pittsburgh, PAShelley Phillips - Tagaytay, PhilippinesSarah Cochrane - Atlanta, GACraig Kirby - Washington, D.C.Valeria Brannen - Medellin, ColombiaStephen Kims - Los Angeles, CAMark Normand - Freehold, NJMarlene Glass - Long Island, NYAmandeep Singh - Los Angeles, CA





"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.