Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
"Celebrity Guests: Tiki Barber & Ken Jeong" - Former professional football player Tiki Barber joins Team Gronk and comedian and actor Ken Jeong joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in monster truck driving, a pony race and an arctic assault obstacle course, on GAME ON!, Wednesday, July 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series.
The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.
