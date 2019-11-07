Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Friday, November 8, 2019
A California woman's two former husbands are mysteriously murdered, nearly 20 years apart. She becomes known as the "Black Widow of Lomita" and is able to elude police, until fate catches up with her. Keith Morrison reports from the Philippines on this international story which features the sister of one of the victims who never stopped fighting to learn what really happened to her brother.
All-New Dateline's "The Black Widow of Lomita" Airs Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 28th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 18 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer
