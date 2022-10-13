Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO FIRE on NBC - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesdays on NBC (9-10 p.m. ET)

Oct. 13, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO FIRE on NBC - Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home.

From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick WOLF ("Law & Order" brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind "3:10 to Yuma," comes season 10 of the adrenaline-fueled drama "Chicago Fire." This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago.

Led by Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Rescue Squad 3 works closely with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine 51 and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Truck 81. Their tireless, never-give-up mindset brings them all closer together - the men and women of Firehouse 51 are more than co-workers, they're family.

The firehouse also includes DEPUTY District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), who keeps his house running smoothly and his firefighters prepared to overcome all adversity. Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) returns alongside seasoned veterans Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso).

Completing the team are DAREDEVIL Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), talented and dedicated Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and 51's newest addition, headstrong paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Executive producers are Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Reza Tabrizi, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

"Chicago Fire" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with WOLF Entertainment.

Watch a video preview of the new episode here:

