Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

"University of Dre" - Dre and Bow are worried about Junior's future working odd jobs, especially after he tells them he wants to produce comedy shows for unknown comics. When Dre realizes that Junior is putting himself out there and following in his own footsteps, he takes him under his wing to the "University of Dre." Meanwhile, Rainbow encourages Diane to have a slumber party at their house on "black-ish," TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.



ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.



Guest starring Cleo Fraser as Sophie, Mia Ronn as Savannah and Joelle Better as Emily.



"University of Dre" was written by Jak Knight and directed by Todd Biermann.



The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.



A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.





