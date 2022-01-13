Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, January 18, 2022
The episodes airs 9:00-9:30 p.m.
When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something. However, Barbara is reluctant to accept change and finds herself in a tricky situation when she decides to lie about her students' results rather than admit defeat. Elsewhere, Melissa surprises Jacob when she offers up a friend to assist with his lesson on unions, but she ends up teaching Jacob an important lesson herself. (TV-PG)
"New Tech" was written by Brian Rubenstein and directed by Randall Einhorn.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview here:
