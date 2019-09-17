Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, October 3, 2019
"grand canyon" - Eddie manages to keep Theo distracted in the midst of trying to track down Katherine, while Maggie realizes her mother's surprise move to Boston might not be just for her. Meanwhile, Regina struggles with accepting Andrew's ideas about the restaurant, and PJ makes a shocking confession to Rome, on a new episode "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Drea de Matteo as Barbara, Melora Hardin as Patricia, Rhys Cairo as Mitch, James Tupper as Andrew and Jason Ritter as Eric.
The episode "grand canyon" was written by DJ Nash and Geoffrey Nauffts, and directed by Chris Koch.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
