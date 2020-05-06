Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, May 8, 2020
A case that sent shock waves through Chicago began when police discovered seven-month pregnant Rhoni Reuter, longtime girlfriend of legendary Chicago Bears defensive back Shaun Gayle, murdered inside her home in a quiet suburb. A media frenzy ensued as authorities searched for the killer and over three years later a jury convicted Marni Yang, a single mother of three children, who had been romantically involved with Gayle. Now, nearly a decade after receiving a double life sentence, Yang breaks her silence to "20/20" in her first television interview.
"Nightline" anchor Juju Chang sat down with Yang who claims she made up a false confession and was wrongly convicted. Yang also opens up about what she says was the motivation behind her false confession as well as her current petition for a new trial. "20/20" also features the first national network interview with Yang's children, Andrew, Emily and Brandon Yang. They discuss THE TERROR they felt as police searched their home, questioned them and allegedly coerced them into making false statements, an allegation the prosecution denies.
The two-hour program reports on what Yang's team sees as new evidence that questions if the right person is in prison and includes interviews with Jed Stone, Yang's current attorney, and forensic reconstruction experts who firmly believe in Yang's innocence. "20/20" airs Friday, May 8 (9:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
