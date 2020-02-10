Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, February 14, 2020

Jodi Arias made national headlines when she killed her former boyfriend, Travis Alexander. But after the prosecution presented the brutal details of the murder, Arias took the stand at her trial and claimed that she killed Alexander in self-defense.

"20/20" reports the chilling details surrounding the story and features never-before-seen interview footage with Arias. The program uncovers rarely seen excerpts from Arias' personal journal and Alexander's blog; and takes a rare look at evidence in the case, including a camera that caught the last moments of Alexander's life and secret recordings of conversations between the former couple. The two-hour "20/20" features new interviews with Steven Alexander, Alexander's brother; and Sky Lovingier Hughes and Chris Hughes, Alexander's close friends.

"20/20" also reports on Arias' life now, including her current appeal to have her murder conviction tossed out as she serves her sentence of life in prison without parole. "20/20" airs Friday, Feb. 14 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.





ABC News' "20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.